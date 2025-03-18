Global Health Concerns Amid Funding Shortages and Strategic Pharma Moves

In a stark warning, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted potential funding shortages in Afghanistan that could lead to the closure of 80% of crucial healthcare facilities. As of early March, 167 facilities were already shut, with 220 more at risk if intervention is not swift, adding further strain in the region.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca strengthens its cancer research portfolio through the acquisition of EsoBiotec for up to $1 billion. This strategic move aims to accelerate cell therapy capabilities by genetically modifying immune cells directly in the body, potentially revolutionizing cancer treatments.

U.S. policies regarding transgender athletes in school sports are contested, as the Trump administration challenges Maine's compliance with federal law. This marks a contentious legal battle balancing fairness between maintaining sex-specific sports and the rights of transgender athletes.

