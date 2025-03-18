Dutch Parliament Seeks Independence from U.S. Software Giants

The Netherlands' parliament has taken a decisive step towards achieving greater digital autonomy by passing a series of motions on Tuesday. The approved measures call on the government to actively reduce its dependency on American software companies. Lawmakers are advocating for the creation of a Dutch-controlled cloud services platform as a cornerstone of this initiative.

Amid growing concerns over data sovereignty and technological dependence, the motions aim to empower the Netherlands to reclaim control over its digital infrastructure. The move is seen as a response to the dominance of U.S. tech firms in Europe's technology landscape, prompting Dutch officials to explore domestically-controlled solutions.

This shift towards digital independence is gaining traction as countries across Europe grapple with the implications of foreign control over critical technology services. The Dutch government is being urged to prioritize investment and development in a national digital framework that can support local businesses and protect data privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)