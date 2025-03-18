Left Menu

Apple's Antitrust Battle: German Court Upholds Market Power Label

Germany's top civil court has ruled against Apple, classifying it as a company with significant market power, allowing stricter antitrust scrutiny. This places Apple alongside tech giants like Google and Meta under increased regulatory focus. Despite Apple's objection, European regulators continue intensifying measures against big tech companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:29 IST
Germany's top civil court delivered a crucial ruling on Tuesday, dismissing Apple's challenge against its classification as a company wielding significant market power. This designation provides antitrust regulators with greater scope to examine and oversee its business practices more closely. The Federal Court of Justice upheld the 2023 ruling by the German cartel office, labelling Apple as a 'company of paramount cross-market significance for competition.'

By endorsing this decision, Apple joins the ranks of tech giants such as Google's parent company, Alphabet, and Facebook's owner, Meta, all of which are under the scrutinizing eyes of German regulators. Over recent years, global regulators have intensified their efforts to diminish Big Tech's dominance, aiming to foster market competition and expand consumer choice. Among these regulatory measures, the European Commission's Digital Markets Act (DMA), enacted in 2023, serves as a significant benchmark.

Apple voiced its disagreement with the judgment, emphasizing the competitive environment in Germany and defending its business model that prioritizes user privacy and security. Despite Apple's objections, the European regulatory landscape remains a formidable challenge for major tech companies. According to Assimakis Komninos, a partner at White & Case, the German court's decision confirms the validity of national legislation while maintaining the Digital Markets Act as the primary standard for regulating Big Tech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

