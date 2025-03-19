Left Menu

Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling: Refroid Technologies Unveils Hybrid Load Bank

Refroid Technologies has launched the first hybrid load bank designed for Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) environments, bridging a key validation gap. This innovation allows data center operators and manufacturers to perform rigorous testing on their cooling systems, ensuring efficiency and compliance with industry standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:55 IST
Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling: Refroid Technologies Unveils Hybrid Load Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Refroid Technologies has introduced the industry's first hybrid load bank specifically engineered for Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) systems. This innovative product aims to address the significant testing needs of data center operators and integrators.

The hybrid load bank simulates both liquid-side and airside loads, bridging a crucial gap left by traditional load banks designed for air-cooled systems. This allows for comprehensive real-world IT workload simulation, essential for validating and optimizing DCLC environments.

As the data center industry increasingly leans towards liquid cooling solutions, Refroid's offering promises an efficient, risk-free way to test and validate performance metrics and adhere to evolving thermal management standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025