Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling: Refroid Technologies Unveils Hybrid Load Bank
Refroid Technologies has launched the first hybrid load bank designed for Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) environments, bridging a key validation gap. This innovation allows data center operators and manufacturers to perform rigorous testing on their cooling systems, ensuring efficiency and compliance with industry standards.
In a groundbreaking move, Refroid Technologies has introduced the industry's first hybrid load bank specifically engineered for Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) systems. This innovative product aims to address the significant testing needs of data center operators and integrators.
The hybrid load bank simulates both liquid-side and airside loads, bridging a crucial gap left by traditional load banks designed for air-cooled systems. This allows for comprehensive real-world IT workload simulation, essential for validating and optimizing DCLC environments.
As the data center industry increasingly leans towards liquid cooling solutions, Refroid's offering promises an efficient, risk-free way to test and validate performance metrics and adhere to evolving thermal management standards.
