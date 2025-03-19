Transforming Workforce Engagement: The India AI-WEM Summit

The bustling city of Hyderabad was the epicenter of innovation as SuccessKPI, a trailblazer in workforce engagement management, hosted the India AI-WEM Summit. From February 26, the world's top minds converged to delve into AI's transformative potential in enhancing workforce engagement and customer experience (CX).

SuccessKPI's impressive revenue growth, over 100% in 2024 alone, is a testament to soaring demand. The AI-WEM Summit provided attendees the opportunity to learn from firsthand demonstrations of SuccessKPI's advanced technology, which is carving a new path for contact centers globally.

Industry leaders and partners shared success stories, explored integration strategies, and discussed the non-negotiable nature of AI-powered systems in today's competitive market. SuccessKPI offered valuable insights, reinforcing the power of AI to foster meaningful employee-customer connections and drive operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)