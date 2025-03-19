Left Menu

Schneider Electric Unveils Cutting-Edge Galaxy VXL UPS

Schneider Electric has launched the Galaxy VXL, an innovative UPS solution that offers unmatched efficiency and scalability. Aimed at AI and data centers, the new UPS significantly reduces energy consumption, enhances reliability, and supports robust cybersecurity, making it ideal for critical infrastructures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:00 IST
Schneider Electric Unveils Cutting-Edge Galaxy VXL UPS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking move for the energy management and automation industry, Schneider Electric has introduced the Galaxy VXL UPS. Known for its compact yet powerful design, the new model boasts a remarkable power density of 1042 kW/m² and supports up to 1.25 MW per frame, scaling to 5 MW in parallel.

Designed for AI, hyperscale data centers, and crucial infrastructure, the Galaxy VXL ensures optimal efficiency and reduced energy consumption, achieving up to 99% efficiency in eConversion mode. It also features advanced cybersecurity, Live Swap technology, and EcoStruxure IT integration, providing a secure, flexible, and sustainable power solution.

As the demand for AI systems grows, Schneider Electric is ramping up production capacity for the Galaxy VXL, with an annual target of 9,000 units by 2025. Available immediately, the Galaxy VXL is set to become the backbone of prefabricated data centers, delivering innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025