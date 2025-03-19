Schneider Electric Unveils Cutting-Edge Galaxy VXL UPS

In a groundbreaking move for the energy management and automation industry, Schneider Electric has introduced the Galaxy VXL UPS. Known for its compact yet powerful design, the new model boasts a remarkable power density of 1042 kW/m² and supports up to 1.25 MW per frame, scaling to 5 MW in parallel.

Designed for AI, hyperscale data centers, and crucial infrastructure, the Galaxy VXL ensures optimal efficiency and reduced energy consumption, achieving up to 99% efficiency in eConversion mode. It also features advanced cybersecurity, Live Swap technology, and EcoStruxure IT integration, providing a secure, flexible, and sustainable power solution.

As the demand for AI systems grows, Schneider Electric is ramping up production capacity for the Galaxy VXL, with an annual target of 9,000 units by 2025. Available immediately, the Galaxy VXL is set to become the backbone of prefabricated data centers, delivering innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)