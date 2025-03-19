Left Menu

UN Report Accuses Russia of Crimes Against Humanity in Ukraine

A United Nations Commission accuses Russia of committing crimes against humanity, including enforced disappearances, torture, and sexual violence during its invasion of Ukraine. The report highlights a systematic state policy against civilians, causing international concern and calls for extended investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Nations Commission has accused Russia of committing crimes against humanity during its invasion of Ukraine, detailing instances of enforced disappearances, torture, and sexual violence.

The report highlights that civilians were detained or deported to Russia, where many underwent inhumane treatment as part of a coordinated state policy. Russia's representative in Geneva has dismissed the report as biased.

The chair of the Commission emphasized the devastating impact of these actions on Ukrainian families, as thousands remain missing. The situation has led to international calls for further investigations and the renewal of the Commission's mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

