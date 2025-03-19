UN Report Accuses Russia of Crimes Against Humanity in Ukraine

A United Nations Commission has accused Russia of committing crimes against humanity during its invasion of Ukraine, detailing instances of enforced disappearances, torture, and sexual violence.

The report highlights that civilians were detained or deported to Russia, where many underwent inhumane treatment as part of a coordinated state policy. Russia's representative in Geneva has dismissed the report as biased.

The chair of the Commission emphasized the devastating impact of these actions on Ukrainian families, as thousands remain missing. The situation has led to international calls for further investigations and the renewal of the Commission's mandate.

