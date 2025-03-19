Left Menu

EU Antitrust Crackdown: Google and Apple Face Regulatory Heat

The European Commission has charged Google and issued orders to Apple for violating the Digital Markets Act. Google is accused of restricting app developers and favoring its services in search results. Apple must open its ecosystem to competitors, marking a significant regulatory action against Big Tech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:54 IST
EU Antitrust Crackdown: Google and Apple Face Regulatory Heat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Google, a unit of Alphabet, is facing two charges for breaching landmark EU rules. This development comes as the EU intensifies its antitrust scrutiny against major tech firms, with Apple also being tasked to offer improved connectivity options for its competitors' devices.

This legal action by the European Commission arrives amid ongoing tensions with the U.S., particularly under President Donald Trump's administration, which has responded to such fines with tariff threats. The current focus is on Google's alleged non-compliance with the Digital Markets Act, aimed at curtailing Big Tech's substantial market power.

The charges against Google involve constraints placed on app developers within its Play Store and alleged preferential treatment of its own services like Google Flights in search results. Apple, meanwhile, faces directives to foster a more competitive ecosystem as European regulators press forward in their crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025