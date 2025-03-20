Left Menu

India Leads AI Revolution with 'AI for All' Vision

India is taking a leading role in artificial intelligence, with the highest AI skill penetration globally. Union Minister Jitin Prasada emphasized the importance of R&D, highlighting India's strategic position as a global skill capital. The nation is poised to drive digital transformation, leveraging its skilled workforce.

India is cementing its position as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), with unparalleled AI skill penetration and talent concentration. Union Minister Jitin Prasada, speaking at the Nasscom Global Confluence 2025, highlighted the nation's commitment to its 'AI for All' strategy.

Minister Prasada urged industry leaders to prioritize research and development (R&D) to harness India's position as a global skill capital. He emphasized the country's readiness to be a strategic partner in tech-led economic growth.

The Indian IT industry's exceptional growth, with a revenue of USD 254 billion in fiscal year 2024, underscores its role as a global powerhouse. India's workforce and expertise in emerging technologies are key assets in the nation's digital transformation journey.

