Mindsprint Elevates Suresh Sundararajan as CEO Amidst AI-Driven Transformation

Mindsprint announces Suresh Sundararajan's promotion to CEO, succeeding Dharmender Kapoor. Sundararajan aims to lead the firm's AI transformation. Mindsprint, previously Olam Technology and Business Services, focuses on AI solutions to enhance operational efficiency. Sundararajan has over two decades of experience with Olam, co-founding Nupo Ventures.

Updated: 20-03-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership update, digital solutions provider Mindsprint declared the promotion of co-founder Suresh Sundararajan to the role of Chief Executive Officer on Thursday. The transition occurs as Dharmender Kapoor steps down upon retirement, although he will remain an advisor to the firm.

Sundararajan, who has been with Mindsprint's predecessor Olam for more than 20 years, is set to spearhead AI-based advancements aimed at boosting operational efficiency and keeping businesses competitive in today's dynamic digital landscape.

Mindsprint, formerly known as Olam Technology and Business Services, employs approximately 2,500 people, with the majority located in India. The company is focused on utilizing AI for operational and growth enhancements, marking a new phase under Sundararajan's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

