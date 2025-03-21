Left Menu

Empowering the Future: ESSPL's New Collaboration with Automation Anywhere

ESSPL has partnered with Automation Anywhere to deliver advanced Agentic Process Automation (APA) solutions. This collaboration aims to optimize operations, enhance customer personalization, and achieve efficiency through Intelligent Automation. ESSPL offers strategic consulting and change management, leveraging automation technologies to drive transformative growth and innovation for businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:07 IST
Empowering the Future: ESSPL's New Collaboration with Automation Anywhere
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance automation capabilities, Enterprise System Solutions Private Limited (ESSPL) has announced a collaboration with Automation Anywhere, Inc., renowned for its Agentic Process Automation (APA) expertise. This partnership aims to integrate AI-driven solutions across organizations to optimize operations and enhance customer personalization.

ESSPL, leveraging its extensive experience as a managed services partner, will provide comprehensive automation services. These services are designed to help businesses streamline their processes and increase efficiency using Automation Anywhere's innovative APA approach. The collaboration underscores ESSPL's commitment to driving transformative growth and operational excellence through Intelligent Automation.

According to Sudhir Jaiswal, CEO and President of ESSPL, this partnership is pivotal in offering customers cutting-edge solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also support seamless technology adoption. Similarly, Gaurav Agarwal, Vice president for Asia Pacific, Japan & India at Automation Anywhere, emphasized the importance of integrating scalable solutions into workflows to manage complex tasks effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025