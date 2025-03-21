Empowering the Future: ESSPL's New Collaboration with Automation Anywhere

In a strategic move to enhance automation capabilities, Enterprise System Solutions Private Limited (ESSPL) has announced a collaboration with Automation Anywhere, Inc., renowned for its Agentic Process Automation (APA) expertise. This partnership aims to integrate AI-driven solutions across organizations to optimize operations and enhance customer personalization.

ESSPL, leveraging its extensive experience as a managed services partner, will provide comprehensive automation services. These services are designed to help businesses streamline their processes and increase efficiency using Automation Anywhere's innovative APA approach. The collaboration underscores ESSPL's commitment to driving transformative growth and operational excellence through Intelligent Automation.

According to Sudhir Jaiswal, CEO and President of ESSPL, this partnership is pivotal in offering customers cutting-edge solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also support seamless technology adoption. Similarly, Gaurav Agarwal, Vice president for Asia Pacific, Japan & India at Automation Anywhere, emphasized the importance of integrating scalable solutions into workflows to manage complex tasks effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)