Kinetic Green Appoints Sudhanshu Agrawal to Spearhead Global Expansion in EV Sector

Electric vehicle manufacturer Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions has announced the appointment of Sudhanshu Agrawal as President of Mobility and International Business.

Agrawal brings a wealth of experience in business expansion and strategic partnerships, aiming to drive the company's growth in exports and last-mile EV solutions.

Collaborating with Co-founder Ritesh Mantri, Agrawal is set to boost Kinetic Green's global footprint in emerging transportation solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)