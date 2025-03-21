Kinetic Green Appoints Sudhanshu Agrawal to Spearhead Global Expansion in EV Sector
Kinetic Green Energy has appointed Sudhanshu Agrawal as President, Mobility and International Business. With extensive experience in strategic growth and international expansion, Agrawal will focus on export and EV deployment for last-mile solutions. He will work alongside Ritesh Mantri to expand Kinetic Green's global market presence in sustainable transportation.
Electric vehicle manufacturer Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions has announced the appointment of Sudhanshu Agrawal as President of Mobility and International Business.
Agrawal brings a wealth of experience in business expansion and strategic partnerships, aiming to drive the company's growth in exports and last-mile EV solutions.
Collaborating with Co-founder Ritesh Mantri, Agrawal is set to boost Kinetic Green's global footprint in emerging transportation solutions.
