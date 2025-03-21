UAE's $1.4 Trillion Investment Boost in the U.S.

The United Arab Emirates has unveiled a monumental 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment plan in the United States, a White House official disclosed on Friday. This announcement follows a high-level meeting between top UAE officials and President Donald Trump.

The investment framework promises to significantly augment the UAE's existing financial ventures within the U.S. The initiative targets pivotal sectors such as artificial intelligence infrastructure, semiconductors, energy solutions, and the American manufacturing industry.

This strategic move is seen as a robust endorsement of the U.S. economy and is expected to drive growth and innovation, enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)