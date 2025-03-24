Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Defense Triumphs: Night of Drone Warfare

Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted 57 out of 99 Russian drones launched overnight, with an additional 36 failing to reach their targets. The fate of six drones remains unspecified.

In a significant move demonstrating its air defense capabilities, Ukraine's air force intercepted 57 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to a statement released on Monday.

Out of a total 99 drones, 36 imitations failed to reach intended targets, indicating strategic defense planning.

The status of the remaining six drones was not disclosed, leaving some questions unanswered about the night's operation.

