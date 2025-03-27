STL and Wyre Forge Powerful Partnership for High-Speed Fiber Networks in Belgium

STL has announced a strategic alliance with Wyre to support the development of a multi-gigabit Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) network in Belgium. This collaboration exemplifies STL's prowess in optical and digital solutions, aligning with Wyre's conscious approach to infrastructure deployment.

Wyre's strategy of partnering with industry leaders ensures efficient fiber deployment across Flanders and Brussels, minimizing disruptions caused by construction activities. STL's agile design thinking and manufacturing capabilities enable the provision of compact, connectorized connectivity solutions tailored to Wyre's specific needs.

With experience and a manufacturing base in Italy, STL will deliver high-performance optical cables like OptoBlaze and OptoBolt, facilitating broadband rollouts. The partnership aims to meet the rising digital demands, reaffirming both companies' commitment to sustainable, high-speed connectivity solutions.

