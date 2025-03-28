Putin Unveils Hypersonic Missile Submarine

President Vladimir Putin has inaugurated a nuclear-powered submarine named Perm, which boasts the cutting-edge capability of hypersonic Zircon missiles. This significant naval development highlights Russia's advanced military technology.

According to Russian news agencies, this is the first such submarine to feature Zircon missiles as a standard component, boasting a range of 900 kilometers and exceptional speed, rendering them challenging to intercept.

The Perm is a part of the Yasen class and marks the sixth in the series constructed by Sevmash shipyard. During his visit to Murmansk, Putin also inspected the Arkhangelsk submarine, signifying a close overview of Russia's burgeoning naval prowess.

