Figure skating-ISU apologises for displaying Taiwan flag at worlds

Reuters | Boston | Updated: 28-03-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 10:22 IST
The International Skating Union (ISU) apologised on Thursday for displaying the flag of Taiwan rather than the Chinese Taipei emblem at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston. The Taiwan flag was displayed on the video screen behind skater Li Yu-Hsiang when he was introduced ahead of his short program earlier on Thursday.

Taiwan competes at almost all international sports events as Chinese Taipei to avoid objections from China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects Chinese sovereignty claims.

The TD Garden public address announcer read the apology before Thursday night's pairs event. "The ISU would like to sincerely apologise for the display of the incorrect flag for Chinese Taipei during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships event today," it read.

"We fully understand the sensitivity of this mistake and deeply regret any offence or confusion this may have caused." Li finished 30th in the short program ahead of Saturday's free skate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

