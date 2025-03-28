Left Menu

Ukraine's Defense: Drone Warfare in the Skies

In a recent conflict encounter, the Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched 163 drones in overnight attacks. Out of these, 89 drones were shot down, while 51 failed to reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare. The status of 23 drones remains unspecified.

Updated: 28-03-2025 14:05 IST
The Ukrainian air force reported a significant nighttime confrontation as Russia deployed 163 drones in an aggressive operation. According to officials, Ukrainian defense forces successfully shot down 89 of these drones, showcasing their robust air defense capabilities.

In a testament to modern electronic warfare's role in conflicts, the Ukrainian air force noted that an additional 51 drones failed to reach their targets. While they did not officially confirm the reasons, it's believed that electronic countermeasures played a critical part in thwarting these drones.

However, the fate of 23 drones in this assault remains a mystery, with officials not providing further information on their status or whereabouts following the confrontation.

