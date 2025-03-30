Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for Strong Western Response to Russian Drone Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges a decisive reaction from Western nations against frequent Russian drone attacks, emphasizing their impact on global diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. He highlights the use of Iranian-designed drones and stresses the importance of robust international support, particularly from the U.S. and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 00:53 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a strong response from Western countries following frequent Russian drone attacks on Ukraine. He highlighted these strikes as an assault on international and diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy noted that 172 drones targeted Ukraine overnight, emphasizing that Russian aggression undermines global peace initiatives. He stressed the pressing need for international solidarity in confronting these acts.

Zelenskiy particularly appealed for a decisive reaction from the United States and Europe, along with other nations dependent on diplomatic solutions, urging them not to overlook the threat posed by the widespread use of Iranian-designed drones.

