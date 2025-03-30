Zelenskiy Calls for Strong Western Response to Russian Drone Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a strong response from Western countries following frequent Russian drone attacks on Ukraine. He highlighted these strikes as an assault on international and diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy noted that 172 drones targeted Ukraine overnight, emphasizing that Russian aggression undermines global peace initiatives. He stressed the pressing need for international solidarity in confronting these acts.

Zelenskiy particularly appealed for a decisive reaction from the United States and Europe, along with other nations dependent on diplomatic solutions, urging them not to overlook the threat posed by the widespread use of Iranian-designed drones.

