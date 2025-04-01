Left Menu

Godrej Partners with EOS to Revolutionize Indian Aerospace with 3D Printing

Godrej Enterprises Group has entered into a partnership with EOS to pioneer additive manufacturing in the Indian aerospace and space sectors. This collaboration aims to revolutionize manufacturing processes, streamline supply chains, and foster innovation in the aviation industry through 3D printing technology.

On Tuesday, Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace division announced a pioneering venture with industrial 3D-printing solutions provider EOS. The collaboration focuses on developing an additive manufacturing ecosystem to bolster the Indian aviation and space sectors.

This strategic partnership marks a significant leap in India's technological advancements, propelling the nation toward global leadership in aerospace innovation. Utilizing EOS's extensive expertise, the collaboration aims to transform complex manufacturing processes in the industry.

By integrating additive manufacturing, the partnership seeks to enhance production capabilities and establish a comprehensive supply chain. This initiative represents a paradigm shift in aerospace design, reducing material usage and costs while simplifying assembly processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

