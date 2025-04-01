Godrej Partners with EOS to Revolutionize Indian Aerospace with 3D Printing

On Tuesday, Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace division announced a pioneering venture with industrial 3D-printing solutions provider EOS. The collaboration focuses on developing an additive manufacturing ecosystem to bolster the Indian aviation and space sectors.

This strategic partnership marks a significant leap in India's technological advancements, propelling the nation toward global leadership in aerospace innovation. Utilizing EOS's extensive expertise, the collaboration aims to transform complex manufacturing processes in the industry.

By integrating additive manufacturing, the partnership seeks to enhance production capabilities and establish a comprehensive supply chain. This initiative represents a paradigm shift in aerospace design, reducing material usage and costs while simplifying assembly processes.

