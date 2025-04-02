The anticipated delay in the sale of CK Hutchison's Panama ports to a U.S. group underscores growing tensions over China's influence on Hong Kong. The deal, facing criticism from pro-Beijing media, highlights fears about Beijing's tightening grip and its potential impact on Hong Kong's economic autonomy.

Despite the delay, the BlackRock-led transaction, valued at over $19 billion, continues to draw scrutiny as a possible threat to national security. Critics argue that acquiescing to Chinese demands could tarnish Hong Kong's reputation as a business hub with high autonomy.

Amidst global events aimed at boosting Hong Kong's image, the controversy raises questions about the city's dual identity—safe socially yet under shifting governance rules—impacting its stature on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)