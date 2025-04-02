Left Menu

Krutrim Unveils Upgraded AI Assistant with DeepSearch Feature

Ola group's AI venture, Krutrim, is set to launch Krutrim Assistant V2, featuring the innovative DeepSearch tool for improved data precision. Despite pending adjustments, the upgrade is anticipated to surpass competitors. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal reports positive feedback and plans to transition personal AI workloads to the platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:30 IST
Ola group's AI firm, Krutrim, is on the brink of launching the Krutrim Assistant V2, with the development team currently fine-tuning the software.

The upcoming release is touted as a substantial upgrade, introducing the DeepSearch feature, which aims to refine data search efficiency. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal shared a glimpse of the progress on platform X, highlighting the promising early feedback and his decision to transfer his AI workloads entirely to Krutrim.

The anticipation surrounding the Krutrim Assistant V2 is heightened by its potential to outpace existing AI platforms. Last January, Krutrim secured a $50 million investment at a $1 billion valuation, indicating strong investor confidence in its capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

