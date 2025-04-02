Krutrim Unveils Upgraded AI Assistant with DeepSearch Feature

Ola group's AI firm, Krutrim, is on the brink of launching the Krutrim Assistant V2, with the development team currently fine-tuning the software.

The upcoming release is touted as a substantial upgrade, introducing the DeepSearch feature, which aims to refine data search efficiency. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal shared a glimpse of the progress on platform X, highlighting the promising early feedback and his decision to transfer his AI workloads entirely to Krutrim.

The anticipation surrounding the Krutrim Assistant V2 is heightened by its potential to outpace existing AI platforms. Last January, Krutrim secured a $50 million investment at a $1 billion valuation, indicating strong investor confidence in its capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)