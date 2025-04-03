Left Menu

Tonbo Imaging Leaps Forward with Rs 175 Crore in Series D Funding

Tonbo Imaging, a defense tech startup, has secured Rs 175 crore in Series D funding from notable investors, paving the way for its IPO. The funds will aid in developing new infrared sensors, high-power microwave tech, and global expansion. Tonbo aims to advance innovation in imaging and energy solutions.

Updated: 03-04-2025 16:46 IST
Tonbo Imaging, a prominent defense tech startup, announced on Thursday that it has successfully raised Rs 175 crore in its Series D pre-IPO funding round. Key investors include Florintree Advisors, Tenacity Ventures, and the Export-Import Bank of India.

This newly acquired funding is set to boost the innovation and development of cutting-edge infrared sensors. The funds will also facilitate the commercial deployment of advanced high-power microwave technologies, designed to address contemporary battlefield threats, alongside providing working capital support for ongoing global expansion efforts.

As the company gears up for its initial public offering, Founder and CEO Arvind Lakshmikumar expressed enthusiasm about the fresh investment, highlighting its role in expanding Tonbo's global reach and technological capabilities. In earlier rounds, Tonbo secured Rs 300 crore from investors like Artiman, Qualcomm, and Edelweiss. The company's solutions cater to various needs across land, air, and sea.

