Yodda Launches TRYBE: A Revolutionary Women's Safety Platform

Yodda, a renowned technology company, has unveiled TRYBE, a new community platform tailored specifically for women's safety. Available as a mobile application, TRYBE is more than just technology; it represents a movement towards empowerment and solidarity among women.

The app was developed from Yodda's mission to enhance safety and life quality for women. It includes voice-activated emergency features, live location tracking, and personalized QR codes to ensure help is always at hand. TRYBE also incorporates a community hub for wellness and safety content.

Simran Sharma, Yodda's Co-founder, emphasized TRYBE's commitment to protecting women in various situations. With the rise in urban challenges, TRYBE puts control back into women's hands. The app is now available on Google Play and Apple App Store with subscriptions starting at Rs. 249/month.

(With inputs from agencies.)