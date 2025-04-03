Left Menu

From Ice Cream to AI: A New Startup Vision for India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urges Indian startups to pivot from low-tech solutions to high-tech sectors like robotics and AI. He emphasizes the importance of domestic investment for sustainable growth, comparing Indian startups to China's in terms of innovation and technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:18 IST
From Ice Cream to AI: A New Startup Vision for India
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

During a significant address at the Startup Mahakumbh, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal challenged the Indian startup landscape to transition from focusing on short-term low-tech services like grocery delivery to embracing high-tech innovations such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Goyal highlighted the urgent need to increase domestic investments in startups, suggesting that a robust foundation of indigenous capital is essential for sustaining long-term economic growth and resilience. He noted the contrast between Indian and Chinese startup dynamics, urging Indian entrepreneurs to advance technologically.

The minister assured governmental support to startups facing challenges, emphasizing perseverance and innovation as key to driving India's future economic and technological success. By attracting more domestic investors, India can strengthen its capital base and strive for greater self-reliance in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025