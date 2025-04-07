Left Menu

Trio Secures $13.5 Billion Pentagon Launch Deal

SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, and Blue Origin have been awarded a $13.5 billion contract by the U.S. Space Force to launch sensitive satellites into space by 2029. The National Security Space Launch program will execute around 54 missions through incremental orders.

In a significant development in the aerospace sector, SpaceX, United Launch Alliance (ULA), and Blue Origin have clinched a combined $13.5 billion contract from the U.S. Space Force. This landmark deal aims to launch complex and sensitive satellites into orbit by 2029.

The National Security Space Launch (NSSL) procurement program, administered by the Space Systems Command office, will oversee the execution of approximately 54 ambitious missions over the coming years. These missions will be assigned in incremental task orders, ensuring a structured and efficient approach.

This collaboration underscores a major stride in national security and space exploration, marking a new chapter for the involved companies and the U.S. Space Force's strategic defense initiatives.

