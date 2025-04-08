Left Menu

European Pharma Faces U.S. Tariff Challenge: Industry Leaders Call for Action

European pharma companies warned the EU president that U.S. tariffs could drive the industry away from Europe. Pharma trade group EFPIA urged the EU to take swift action to prevent an exodus. Despite exemptions, pharmaceuticals face separate tariffs, threatening Europe's pharmaceutical investments and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:01 IST
European Pharma Faces U.S. Tariff Challenge: Industry Leaders Call for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial meeting on Tuesday, European pharmaceutical leaders cautioned EU President Ursula von der Leyen about the potential acceleration of an industry shift to the U.S. due to President Donald Trump's tariffs, insiders revealed.

The EFPIA and biotech lobby Europabio, alongside CEOs of major EU-based pharma companies, urged the EU to modify industry regulations to foster innovation and strengthen Europe's intellectual property protections.

Despite previous industry warnings, the looming U.S. tariffs heighten the urgency for legislative reform, as pharmaceuticals, exempt from initial duties, may soon face additional fees threatening European export revenues and competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025