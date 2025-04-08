Nexteer Automotive Unveils High-Output Steering Breakthrough

Nexteer Automotive has announced a new advancement in steering technology with the launch of its High-Output Column-Assist Electric Power Steering (HO CEPS). This development enriches Nexteer's steering solutions by enhancing flexibility for OEMs to adapt vehicle performance, cost, and scalability while meeting global market demands.

The HO CEPS broadens the coverage for larger and heavier vehicles, traditionally managed by more complex systems. By increasing torque and handling capabilities, the HO CEPS maintains precise steering and efficiency without the need for high-end EPS setups.

The introduction of HO CEPS is part of Nexteer's expansive electric power steering suite, which includes various advanced steering technologies and modular solutions designed to integrate different features improving vehicle adaptability, performance, and safety. Nexteer is set to showcase HO CEPS at the 2025 Auto Shanghai.

