Bose Corporation Boosts Investment in Indian Brand Noise
Bose Corporation has invested USD 20 million in Indian smart wearables brand Noise, following a previous USD 10 million investment. The partnership aims to enhance audio and wearable innovation. Noise co-founder Amit Khatri expressed excitement about the collaboration on LinkedIn, highlighting the value and experiences being developed.
Global electronics leader, Bose Corporation, has amplified its stake in the Indian smart wearables brand, Noise, by investing an additional USD 20 million, which approximately translates to Rs 173 crore.
This substantial funding comes on the heels of Bose's initial investment in December 2023, where Noise secured USD 10 million, valuing the company at USD 420 million.
Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Noise Co-Founder Amit Khatri emphasized that the reinvestment by Bose signifies more than just financial support. It represents a strategic partnership that aims to create significant impact in the wearable tech sphere, fostering innovation that resonates with the emerging consumer market.
