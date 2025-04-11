Wells Fargo Fights Economic Volatility with Strategic Adjustments

Wells Fargo reported a 6% rise in profit during the first quarter, anchored by its strong wealth management sector. The bank's stock, however, has seen a 10% decline this year, despite shares climbing 1% in premarket trading following a reaffirmation of its annual interest income outlook.

Banks kicked off 2025 with a positive perspective, buoyed by a resilient market and supportive government declarations. Yet, recent instability sparked by President Donald Trump's fluctuating tariff statements has raised fears of inflation and a potential recession.

CEO Charlie Scharf acknowledged the risks involved with aggressive trade policies but expressed readiness for possible economic slowdowns, contingent on policy outcomes. While net interest income declined by 6% to $11.50 billion, Wells Fargo maintains an optimistic projection for a 1% to 3% increase by year-end. Regulatory advances have also been made, with several consent orders closed under Scharf's leadership as the bank aims to overcome its asset cap restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)