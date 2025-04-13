Mivi's Ambitious Journey: Aiming for a Billion-Dollar Milestone by FY26

Mivi, a Hyderabad-originated consumer electronics brand, has expressed its intention to achieve a substantial Rs 1,000 crore revenue target by the fiscal year 2026. This ambitious aim is part of a strategic plan that involves expanding product categories, extending geographic reach, launching a new manufacturing facility, and refining marketing strategies.

Currently employing over 1,500 individuals, Mivi recorded a revenue exceeding Rs 300 crore in FY25. In an exclusive conversation with PTI, co-founders Midhula Devabhaktuni and Viswanadh Kandula elaborated on Mivi's diverse roadmap for growth. This includes initiating ventures into emerging categories like IoT devices, smart wearables, and home-monitoring solutions, all while enhancing their audio and mobile accessory range.

Mivi recently showcased 'Mivi AI,' an AI-powered platform incorporated into its earbuds collection. Over 18 months, with an injection of Rs 100 crore, the platform features custom wake words and advanced voice interaction, designed specifically for Indian accents. This innovation is projected to triple revenues next year, with aspirations to solidify Mivi's stance through continual product development across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)