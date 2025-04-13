Left Menu

Mivi's Ambitious Journey: Aiming for a Billion-Dollar Milestone by FY26

Mivi, a consumer electronics brand from Hyderabad, targets a Rs 1,000 crore revenue by FY26. Their strategy includes product expansion, geographic reach, a new manufacturing unit, and enhanced marketing. With a current revenue of over Rs 300 crore, Mivi plans to tap into new markets and introduce AI-powered innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mivi, a Hyderabad-originated consumer electronics brand, has expressed its intention to achieve a substantial Rs 1,000 crore revenue target by the fiscal year 2026. This ambitious aim is part of a strategic plan that involves expanding product categories, extending geographic reach, launching a new manufacturing facility, and refining marketing strategies.

Currently employing over 1,500 individuals, Mivi recorded a revenue exceeding Rs 300 crore in FY25. In an exclusive conversation with PTI, co-founders Midhula Devabhaktuni and Viswanadh Kandula elaborated on Mivi's diverse roadmap for growth. This includes initiating ventures into emerging categories like IoT devices, smart wearables, and home-monitoring solutions, all while enhancing their audio and mobile accessory range.

Mivi recently showcased 'Mivi AI,' an AI-powered platform incorporated into its earbuds collection. Over 18 months, with an injection of Rs 100 crore, the platform features custom wake words and advanced voice interaction, designed specifically for Indian accents. This innovation is projected to triple revenues next year, with aspirations to solidify Mivi's stance through continual product development across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

