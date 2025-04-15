Swiggy Expands Horizons with Pyng: An AI Revolution in Professional Services

In an ambitious expansion move, Swiggy introduced Pyng, a cutting-edge AI platform designed to bridge users with professionals in diverse fields such as health and wellness, astrology, event planning, and skill training.

Pyng's debut highlights Swiggy's foray into the burgeoning professional services market, following the earlier launch of its seller app this year.

Nandan Reddy, Co-founder and Head of Innovation at Swiggy, noted the increasing demand for quick access to professional expertise in today's fast-paced world. Pyng offers a trusted, spam-free environment for users in Bengaluru, facilitating seamless connections with qualified experts.

