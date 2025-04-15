Swiggy Expands Horizons with Pyng: An AI Revolution in Professional Services
Swiggy announces Pyng, an AI-based platform allowing users to connect with professionals across various specializations, including health, astrology, and event planning. Marking Swiggy's venture into the professional services market, Pyng positions itself as a spam-free space for expert connections, now available in Bengaluru.
- Country:
- India
In an ambitious expansion move, Swiggy introduced Pyng, a cutting-edge AI platform designed to bridge users with professionals in diverse fields such as health and wellness, astrology, event planning, and skill training.
Pyng's debut highlights Swiggy's foray into the burgeoning professional services market, following the earlier launch of its seller app this year.
Nandan Reddy, Co-founder and Head of Innovation at Swiggy, noted the increasing demand for quick access to professional expertise in today's fast-paced world. Pyng offers a trusted, spam-free environment for users in Bengaluru, facilitating seamless connections with qualified experts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WHO Job Cuts and Groundbreaking Lilly Drug Trial: Health News Highlights
A Decade of Transformation: India's Health Infrastructure Revolution
Ankura Hospitals Secures Major Investment to Expand Women's and Children's Healthcare
King Charles Back to Duties After Health Scare
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality: A New Chapter in Healthcare Expansion