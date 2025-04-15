Left Menu

Swiggy Expands Horizons with Pyng: An AI Revolution in Professional Services

Swiggy announces Pyng, an AI-based platform allowing users to connect with professionals across various specializations, including health, astrology, and event planning. Marking Swiggy's venture into the professional services market, Pyng positions itself as a spam-free space for expert connections, now available in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:14 IST
Swiggy Expands Horizons with Pyng: An AI Revolution in Professional Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious expansion move, Swiggy introduced Pyng, a cutting-edge AI platform designed to bridge users with professionals in diverse fields such as health and wellness, astrology, event planning, and skill training.

Pyng's debut highlights Swiggy's foray into the burgeoning professional services market, following the earlier launch of its seller app this year.

Nandan Reddy, Co-founder and Head of Innovation at Swiggy, noted the increasing demand for quick access to professional expertise in today's fast-paced world. Pyng offers a trusted, spam-free environment for users in Bengaluru, facilitating seamless connections with qualified experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025