Zuckerberg's Instagram Admission Ignites Antitrust Debate

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg conceded at a pivotal U.S. antitrust trial on Tuesday, stating he acquired Instagram due to its superior camera feature compared to the one Facebook was developing.

This admission supports claims by U.S. antitrust officials that Meta's acquisition strategies aim to eliminate potential competitors and maintain dominance in the social media landscape, challenging the FTC's efforts to reverse acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

The trial, initiated during President Trump's administration, is viewed as a significant test of promises to curtail Big Tech's power. With competition from platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Apple's messaging app, Meta argues against the FTC's characterization of the social media market dominance.

