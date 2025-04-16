Left Menu

Nvidia's $5.5 Billion Setback: AI Chip Trade Faces Turbulence

Tech stocks, including Nvidia and AMD, face a downturn as U.S. restrictions on AI chip exports to China impact market value. Nvidia could lose $160 billion, with its China revenue already decreasing. Despite new plans for U.S. AI servers, sector-specific tariffs threaten further financial strain in semiconductor markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:34 IST
Nvidia's $5.5 Billion Setback: AI Chip Trade Faces Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, global tech stocks took a hit due to U.S. President Donald Trump's shifting trade policies affecting semiconductor companies, including AI leader Nvidia. The industry feels the impact of tariffs and export restrictions as Nvidia warns of a $5.5 billion loss from curtailed AI processor exports to China.

Shares of Nvidia and AMD, among other AI-related chip firms, plummeted as the U.S. tightened export curbs targeting key Chinese markets. Analysts remain concerned about Big Tech's spending and the sector's declining outlook. The restrictions mark a significant challenge for companies relying on Chinese revenue streams.

As sector-specific tariffs loom, Nvidia plans to establish AI servers in the U.S. are seen as a strategic maneuver but may offer limited relief. Amidst global selloffs, chip demand from major cloud companies helps cushion the broader impact. However, market sentiment reflects skepticism about the industry's near-term prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025