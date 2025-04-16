Left Menu

Venue Shuffle: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Return to Rome

The next round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, initially planned for Muscat, will now take place in Rome. This marks the second venue change, with the discussions returning to Rome after being briefly shifted to Muscat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S.-Iran nuclear talks are facing another logistical reshuffle as the next meeting is now set to occur in Rome instead of Muscat. This information comes from a source closely related to the matter.

This marks the second change in the venue for the discussions, initially planned for Rome, then moved to Muscat before returning to Rome. Axios was the first to report on the latest venue adjustment.

The shifting of locations underscores the complex nature of these important diplomatic communications, which have already seen several adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

