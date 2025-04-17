Gujarat Leads the Way: Introducing India's First State SpaceTech Policy

The Gujarat government has taken a pioneering step by launching 'SpaceTech Policy 2025-2030', a move that makes it the first state in India to implement a dedicated policy for the burgeoning space sector.

The policy aims to provide comprehensive support, both fiscal and non-fiscal, across various activities within the space industry. This includes the manufacturing of satellite payloads, communication systems, and space-based application designs.

In a bid to ensure effective implementation, Gujarat will collaborate with major space entities like ISRO and IN-SPACe, and work towards establishing a Centre for Excellence in Space Technologies. Additional support will also be offered under other state policies to further encourage enterprise growth in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)