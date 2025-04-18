Apple Navigates Tariff Turbulence with Trump Administration

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently engaged with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to address concerns over the potential impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs on iPhone prices. The discussions highlighted the complexities facing Apple amid changing trade policies.

President Trump granted tariff exclusions on smartphones, computers, and other electronics mainly imported from China, providing a temporary reprieve for tech companies like Apple, HP, and Dell. However, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro had been in favor of keeping the tariffs in place.

With no exemptions officially stated, Apple has yet to comment, while Dell and HP have not responded. The administration emphasizes commitments from firms like Apple and Nvidia to increase manufacturing in the U.S. Meanwhile, analysts warn that consumer goods such as iPhones could be significantly affected by these sweeping tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)