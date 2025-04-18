Infosys' Financial Triumph in FY25: Milestones and Digital Achievements

Infosys, a global leader in digital services and consulting, has reported substantial financial growth for FY25. With revenues touching $19,277 million, the company observed a 4.2% increase in constant currency, reflecting its robust operational strategies.

The operating margin expanded by 0.5% year on year, reaching 21.1%. Notably, free cash flow hit a historic high of $4,088 million, marking a 41.8% year-on-year surge. The Total Contract Value (TCV) of large deal wins amounted to $11.6 billion, with 56% attributed to net new clients.

Infosys continues to strengthen its position through strategic collaborations with corporate giants like Siemens, Citizens Financial Group, and Lufthansa. Additionally, the firm garners numerous recognitions for its advancements in AI, cloud, and digital services, reinforcing its commitment to client-centric innovations and operational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)