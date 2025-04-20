Rise of the Machines: Robot Marathon Takes Beijing by Storm
In Beijing, humanoid robots participated in a half-marathon alongside human runners. Organized by a team of navigators and engineers, the event made history as robots navigated a 21.1-kilometer course under tailored guidelines. The Sky Project Ultra won, with awards given for endurance, design, and innovation.
In an unprecedented event in Beijing, thousands of humanoid robots joined humans in a half-marathon, marking a significant milestone in robotics.
Onlookers watched as robot runners of various kinds completed the 21.1-kilometer challenge, supported by human teams comprising navigators, operators, and engineers. The event required intricate planning, with tailored rules permitting battery swap pit stops.
The Sky Project Ultra, admired for its innovative design, clinched the top honor among nonhuman participants, clocking in at 2 hours, 40 minutes, and 42 seconds. Alongside claiming victory, awards were distributed for the best endurance, gait design, and overall innovation.
