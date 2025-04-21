Left Menu

CATL Unveils Next-Gen 'Shenxing' Battery Offering Rapid Charge

Chinese EV battery maker CATL launches the second-generation 'Shenxing' battery, set to power 67 new EV models in 2023. The battery offers a 520 km range with just a five-minute charge. CATL aims to reduce EV costs in a competitive market with its sodium battery debut.

Updated: 21-04-2025 13:28 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer CATL has introduced the second generation of its 'Shenxing' fast-charging battery technology. The launch, announced at an event in Shanghai, promises to power over 67 new EV models this year, significantly enhancing charging efficiency and range.

CATL's chief technology officer, Gao Huan, highlighted that the updated 'Shenxing' battery could provide a driving range of 520 kilometers after a five-minute charge. Furthermore, the battery can go from 0% to 80% charge in just 15 minutes. In addition to the 'Shenxing,' CATL unveiled a sodium battery with an energy density of 175 watt-hours per kilogram.

Under the leadership of founder Robin Zeng, CATL is transitioning into a green-energy provider, seeking to lower costs within the electric vehicle sector. Despite facing a growth slowdown to a six-year low, the company reported a 15% rise in 2024 net profit, pressured by an ongoing price war in China's EV market.

