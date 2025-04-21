CATL Unveils Next-Gen 'Shenxing' Battery Offering Rapid Charge

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer CATL has introduced the second generation of its 'Shenxing' fast-charging battery technology. The launch, announced at an event in Shanghai, promises to power over 67 new EV models this year, significantly enhancing charging efficiency and range.

CATL's chief technology officer, Gao Huan, highlighted that the updated 'Shenxing' battery could provide a driving range of 520 kilometers after a five-minute charge. Furthermore, the battery can go from 0% to 80% charge in just 15 minutes. In addition to the 'Shenxing,' CATL unveiled a sodium battery with an energy density of 175 watt-hours per kilogram.

Under the leadership of founder Robin Zeng, CATL is transitioning into a green-energy provider, seeking to lower costs within the electric vehicle sector. Despite facing a growth slowdown to a six-year low, the company reported a 15% rise in 2024 net profit, pressured by an ongoing price war in China's EV market.

(With inputs from agencies.)