Instagram's AI: Guarding Young Users
Instagram is utilizing AI technology to verify users' ages, aiming to ensure teenagers are not misrepresenting their age. By converting accounts to teen-specific profiles with stricter privacy settings and content limits, Meta addresses concerns over social media's impact on young users' mental health and well-being.
- Country:
- United States
Instagram has initiated testing on using artificial intelligence to detect whether users lie about their age. Meta Platforms, the parent company, announced this move on Monday, emphasizing the proactive measures in place to identify teenage users who may have input inaccurate birthdates during registration.
The tech giant, known for employing AI to ascertain user ages already, now plans to automatically adjust accounts suspected of age misrepresentation to teen profiles. This change brings additional restrictions, like default privacy settings on accounts, limited private messaging, and reduced exposure to sensitive content. Teenagers will receive notifications for prolonged app use and a sleep mode feature is activated overnight.
Amid rising scrutiny over how social networks affect young peoples' mental health, Meta emphasizes its commitment to safety by using AI to analyze interactions and profiles. They urge app stores to shoulder age verification responsibilities, while also proposing tools for parents to discuss the importance of accurate information with their children online.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- teenage
- Meta
- social media
- mental health
- age verification
- privacy
- youth
- technology
ALSO READ
World Health Day: Focusing on women’s physical and mental health around the world
Social Media Sparks Investigation After Viral Beating Video in Madhya Pradesh
Dove Cameron Opens Up: Fame's Toll on Mental Health and Journey to Healing
US Implements Social Media Monitoring for Antisemitic Activity in Immigration Processes
Viral Stunt on Delhi Metro: Man Arrested for Bizarre Social Media Antics