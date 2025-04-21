Left Menu

Market Turbulence: Wall Street Indexes Plunge Amid Fed Concerns

Major U.S. stock indexes dropped sharply as President Trump's renewed criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spooked investors. The Dow fell over 1,000 points amid fears over Fed autonomy and ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. Tesla and Nvidia shares also plummeted, further rattling market confidence.

U.S. stock markets took a significant hit, with main indexes falling to over one-week lows following President Donald Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Trump's repeated attacks have raised concerns about the central bank's autonomy and shaken investor confidence.

The Dow plummeted over 1,000 points as uncertainty surrounding U.S. monetary policy and trade relations with China continued to looms. Additionally, Tesla's stock fell after news of a delay in its Model Y launch, while Nvidia dropped over 5% on anticipation of competition from Huawei's new AI chip.

Amid the turbulence, Netflix distinguished itself with a positive revenue forecast, rising over 2%, while FIS stock gained following a brokerage upgrade. As the market absorbed mixed corporate earnings and policy signals, volatility indicators spiked, reflecting the broader economic anxiety.

