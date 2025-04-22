Global Expansion: Cybercrime Syndicates Evolve and Escape

Asian crime syndicates involved in multi-billion-dollar cyberscams are broadening their reach to South America and Africa, as law enforcement efforts in Southeast Asia have yet to curb their activities. According to a United Nations report released Monday, these criminal networks have grown into a sophisticated global industry despite local crackdowns.

Intensified enforcement actions in Southeast Asia have prompted syndicates to diversify their operations within and beyond the region, with a 'potentially irreversible spillover' leaving criminal elements free to relocate and continue their scams. This was likened to a spreading cancer by Benedikt Hofmann, UNODC's Southeast Asia and Pacific regional chief.

In response to these escalating threats, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime is urging nations to strengthen collaborative efforts to disrupt these networks, emphasizing the need for cooperative prevention strategies rather than attributing blame.

(With inputs from agencies.)