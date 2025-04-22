Left Menu

Google's Exclusive Deals Under Fire Amid Antitrust Trial

Alphabet's Google is facing scrutiny during an antitrust trial over its exclusive deals with Android phone makers, particularly Samsung. The trial highlights concerns about Google's monopoly in online search and AI. OpenAI's Nick Turley is set to testify on the challenges these agreements pose for competing AI products like ChatGPT.

Alphabet's Google is embroiled in an antitrust trial over exclusive agreements involving its search and AI apps, as well as its Chrome browser. Last year, Google considered securing exclusivity deals with major Android phone makers, including Samsung, according to documents unveiled in court.

The U.S. Department of Justice, alongside a coalition of state attorneys, is pushing for Google to divest its Chrome browser and implement other measures to dismantle its alleged monopoly in online search and related advertising. The trial underscores the tech giant's strategy in maintaining its search dominance through default installations on devices via partnerships with companies like Samsung Electronics.

While Google argues that the case doesn't center on AI, prosecutors and competitors suggest that its search monopoly could bolster its AI ecosystem, creating distribution hurdles for rival AI products such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. Google's contention of competitive pressure from companies like Meta Platforms is part of its defense. OpenAI's Nick Turley is expected to address these issues when he testifies.

