Google's Exclusive Deals Under Fire Amid Antitrust Trial
Alphabet's Google is facing scrutiny during an antitrust trial over its exclusive deals with Android phone makers, particularly Samsung. The trial highlights concerns about Google's monopoly in online search and AI. OpenAI's Nick Turley is set to testify on the challenges these agreements pose for competing AI products like ChatGPT.
Alphabet's Google is embroiled in an antitrust trial over exclusive agreements involving its search and AI apps, as well as its Chrome browser. Last year, Google considered securing exclusivity deals with major Android phone makers, including Samsung, according to documents unveiled in court.
The U.S. Department of Justice, alongside a coalition of state attorneys, is pushing for Google to divest its Chrome browser and implement other measures to dismantle its alleged monopoly in online search and related advertising. The trial underscores the tech giant's strategy in maintaining its search dominance through default installations on devices via partnerships with companies like Samsung Electronics.
While Google argues that the case doesn't center on AI, prosecutors and competitors suggest that its search monopoly could bolster its AI ecosystem, creating distribution hurdles for rival AI products such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. Google's contention of competitive pressure from companies like Meta Platforms is part of its defense. OpenAI's Nick Turley is expected to address these issues when he testifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Measles Outbreak Claims Second Child in Texas Amid Vaccine Debate
Rumor Sparks Tension: Stone-Pelting Claims at Ram Navami Procession Dismissed
Comedian Kunal Kamra Faces Legal Battle Over 'Traitor' Jibe
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra moves Bombay HC seeking to quash FIR over his 'traitor' jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
ED Raids Target TVH Group in High-Stakes Real Estate Probe