Left Menu

China's Space Diplomacy: Challenges and Opportunities

Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration program, accuses the U.S. of hindering Beijing's space cooperation efforts with Europe. Despite the U.S.'s interference, the International Lunar Research Station has made significant progress, with 17 countries onboard. The future of global lunar collaboration remains contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:27 IST
China's Space Diplomacy: Challenges and Opportunities

In a recent interview with Reuters, Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration program, has accused the United States of obstructing Beijing's efforts to collaborate internationally in space endeavors. Wu highlighted China's open space diplomacy, contrasting it with the U.S.'s restricting stance.

He emphasized the progress of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), a joint effort by Russia and China, aimed at establishing a permanent moon base by 2035. Although 17 countries have joined, Wu noted that the U.S. interference limits China's ability to match the collaborative scale of the U.S.-led Artemis Accords.

Despite challenges, China continues to expand its space diplomacy, cooperating closely with Russia and welcoming foreign payloads in its lunar missions. Tensions remain high, as the European Space Agency has reconsidered its involvement due to geopolitical dynamics, significantly influenced by U.S. policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025