China's Space Diplomacy: Challenges and Opportunities
Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration program, accuses the U.S. of hindering Beijing's space cooperation efforts with Europe. Despite the U.S.'s interference, the International Lunar Research Station has made significant progress, with 17 countries onboard. The future of global lunar collaboration remains contentious.
In a recent interview with Reuters, Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration program, has accused the United States of obstructing Beijing's efforts to collaborate internationally in space endeavors. Wu highlighted China's open space diplomacy, contrasting it with the U.S.'s restricting stance.
He emphasized the progress of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), a joint effort by Russia and China, aimed at establishing a permanent moon base by 2035. Although 17 countries have joined, Wu noted that the U.S. interference limits China's ability to match the collaborative scale of the U.S.-led Artemis Accords.
Despite challenges, China continues to expand its space diplomacy, cooperating closely with Russia and welcoming foreign payloads in its lunar missions. Tensions remain high, as the European Space Agency has reconsidered its involvement due to geopolitical dynamics, significantly influenced by U.S. policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andrey Rublev Teams Up with Marat Safin: A New Chapter in Russian Tennis
A US-Russian crew of three launches to the International Space Station, reports AP.
Russian Rocket Launches Multinational Crew to ISS
Global Oil Price Slump Threatens Russian Economy
Victory Rocket Soars: Joint US-Russia ISS Mission Honors WWII