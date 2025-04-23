China's Space Diplomacy: Challenges and Opportunities

In a recent interview with Reuters, Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration program, has accused the United States of obstructing Beijing's efforts to collaborate internationally in space endeavors. Wu highlighted China's open space diplomacy, contrasting it with the U.S.'s restricting stance.

He emphasized the progress of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), a joint effort by Russia and China, aimed at establishing a permanent moon base by 2035. Although 17 countries have joined, Wu noted that the U.S. interference limits China's ability to match the collaborative scale of the U.S.-led Artemis Accords.

Despite challenges, China continues to expand its space diplomacy, cooperating closely with Russia and welcoming foreign payloads in its lunar missions. Tensions remain high, as the European Space Agency has reconsidered its involvement due to geopolitical dynamics, significantly influenced by U.S. policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)