In a rare disclosure, Wu Weiren, the chief architect behind China's lunar exploration initiative, accused the United States of obstructing China's collaborative efforts with Europe and other nations in space missions.

Despite challenges, Wu highlighted the promising development of the International Lunar Research Station, a joint venture with Russia aiming for a permanent lunar base by 2035, which has garnered 17 member nations thus far.

Wu asserts that China's willingness for inclusive space diplomacy is unmatched, yet U.S. policies have allegedly hindered their capacity to attract international partners, contrasting starkly with the broader reach of the U.S.-led Artemis Accords.

