Tesla Turmoil: Brand Challenges and Market Rivals Threaten Musk's Empire

Elon Musk, often lauded as a visionary, faces a major hurdle at Tesla due to controversies surrounding his far-right political stance, leading to a brand image crisis.

Tesla's sales have plummeted as protests and boycotts ensue, with competitors like China's BYD and European automakers beginning to dominate the EV market.

In response, Musk aims to focus more on Tesla, reducing his governmental duties, and spearheading initiatives like driverless technology to reclaim market standing.

