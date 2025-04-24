The Collateral Damage of Government Efficiency: An Inside Look at DOGE's Ambitions

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), under Elon Musk's guidance, is undergoing scrutiny for its impact on federal agency effectiveness. Despite Musk's claims of modernization and cost-saving measures, internal disruption abounds, from agency bottlenecks to skill gaps caused by hasty staffing changes.

Critical services have been hampered by a lack of trained personnel after mass layoffs and cutbacks, leaving agencies unprepared to tackle regular demands. Reports indicate inefficiencies, such as delayed authorizations and operational mishaps, stemming from forced centralization and bureaucratic red tape.

While DOGE insists it's saving taxpayer money, experts raise concerns about transparency and evidence of improvements. As Musk prepares to step back from his role, the future of DOGE's transformative plans remains uncertain amid growing public backlash and reported hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)