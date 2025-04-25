Diplomatic Steps: U.S. and Iran Technical Talks in Oman Unfold
The U.S. State Department's director of policy planning, Michael Anton, is set to lead a technical delegation in Oman for talks with Iran. The meeting will mark the inaugural session of technical teams, joined by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Additionally, the IAEA plans a visit to Iran this week.
In a significant diplomatic move, the United States is gearing up for technical talks with Iran this Saturday in Oman. Spearheading the U.S. delegation is Michael Anton from the State Department, backed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, in a bid to advance dialogue and resolve critical issues.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted that the Oman meeting marks the first technical discussion between the two nations' teams. Such efforts are instrumental for addressing longstanding concerns and fostering mutual understanding, she emphasized during a press briefing.
In tandem with these talks, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will also dispatch a team to Iran. These actions signify a coordinated international effort to engage Iran on its nuclear and technical programs, and closely monitor developments.
