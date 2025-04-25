Diplomatic Steps: U.S. and Iran Technical Talks in Oman Unfold

In a significant diplomatic move, the United States is gearing up for technical talks with Iran this Saturday in Oman. Spearheading the U.S. delegation is Michael Anton from the State Department, backed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, in a bid to advance dialogue and resolve critical issues.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted that the Oman meeting marks the first technical discussion between the two nations' teams. Such efforts are instrumental for addressing longstanding concerns and fostering mutual understanding, she emphasized during a press briefing.

In tandem with these talks, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will also dispatch a team to Iran. These actions signify a coordinated international effort to engage Iran on its nuclear and technical programs, and closely monitor developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)