China's Ambitious Space Endeavors: Shenzhou-20 and Beyond
China is ramping up its space exploration efforts with the launch of the Shenzhou-20 mission, which aims to conduct an in-orbit rotation with the Shenzhou-19 crew. Plans with Russia to build a nuclear plant on the moon are also underway, despite accusations of interference from the U.S.
China's space exploration efforts are gaining momentum as the country prepares to launch the Shenzhou-20 mission. Set for liftoff at 5:17 p.m. on Thursday, this mission will transport three astronauts to the Chinese space station Tiangong. The main objective is to complete an in-orbit rotation with the Shenzhou-19 crew, expected to return to Earth later this month.
As China pushes forward with its ambitious space goals, the nation is also contemplating lunar projects. Plans include a potential partnership with Russia to construct a nuclear plant on the moon, facilitating the future International Lunar Research Station. China aims to establish a significant foothold on the moon, targeting a manned mission by 2030.
However, tensions with the United States loom. The chief designer of China's lunar exploration programme, Wu Weiren, criticized the U.S. for allegedly interfering with China's international space collaborations. Despite these challenges, China continues to express openness to engage in cooperative lunar exploration with both developed and developing countries worldwide, maintaining a policy of open space diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
